Modern Multi Storage Computer Desk with Storage Beige/White - Techni Mobili

This Techni Mobili Computer desk with storage is constructed out of particle board, with a laminate surface and supported by white powder-coated steel legs. This desk features a full width multi-compartment storage drawer to store all of your accessories and it even has enough space for a laptop or tablet. The back of the desk top opens up for accessible cord management. Easy and ready to assemble. Desktop has a 75 lbs. max weight capacity. Color: Pine Overall Width: 47.25 inches Overall Height: 28.75 inches Overall Depth: 20.87 inches Distance from floor to bottom of drawer: 25.5 inches Distance between front legs: 41 inches Distance between front leg and back leg: 21.5 inches Depth of drawer: 21.5 inches Width of drawer: 43.7 inches Height of drawer: 4.5 inches