Manor Park Modern Minimalist Rectangle Entryway Table, Faux White Marble

Add a versatile touch to your living areas with the Manor Park Modern Minimalist Rectangle Entryway Table. If you are one who often changes up your interior design style, this modern table is the perfect addition to your home. The minimalist frame offers a strong, metal base and a warp-resistant MDF top for a durable piece you can trust. Place seasonal decor, keys, or books on the rectangular top to fit your needs in the hallway, behind the sofa, or in the entry of your home. Wall anchor hardware is included so you can feel safe storing your prized possessions on this sturdy occasional table.