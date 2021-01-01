Modern Minimalist Home Office Gray Writing Desk Computer Desk With Storage Bag And Metal Earphone Hook

This computer writing desk adopts MDF table top, anti-scratch and anti-collision design to protect the surface of the desk from daily wear and tear. Moreover, the side storage bag and iron hook can hold backpacks, earphones, books, etc. The space-saving design makes your desktop more organized and makes full use of your space. You can choose to assemble the storage bag and iron hook on the right or left according to your preferences. The stylishly designed retro desk complements the design of your home. Color: Brown/Black