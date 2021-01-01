Modern Metal Wooden Round Coffee Table With Cross Legs Brown Black

If you are looking for a minimalist coffee table, then you might like our rustic round coffee table for its simple but elegant design. This stylish but functional metal and wood coffee table brings luxury into any home without being visually overwhelming. Black steel metal frame is durability, features a cross base for a hint of glamour.the large natural wood finsh top allows you to display home decor, house remotes and offers a place to play board games with your loved ones. No matter how you rearrange your home, your coffee table will look perfect from any angle. Make lasting memories and bring chic sophistication into your home with this round coffee table from this collection. Table Top Color: Light Brown