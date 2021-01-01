Modern Metal Console Table - Olivia & May

Polished and clean construction suit modern and industrial themes. Useful and elegant, console tables are more than just a place to throw your mail. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. Designed with rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Item has maximum weight limit of 100 lbs. This item features a lower shelf exterior design with a weight capacity of 40 lbs. Modern design