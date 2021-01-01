Evelyn&Zoe Modern Metal Accent Table

Hand crafted blackened bronze finish is applied to the steel frame which is a deep dark brown that is nearly black to the eye.Table Dimensions: 30" H x 45" L x 12" WWeight capacity can support up to 40 LBS.Premium materials have been used in making this table: tempered glass throughout the table top while a steel frame ensures optimal sturdiness. Made from high quality construction, and avoids inexpensive materials results in a heirloom quality piece of furniture for half the price.Minimal design with a flair of geometric interest, this narrow console table is the perfect modern table to use as entryway table or sofa table. Display your books, plants, picture frames and more on this metal accent table.It's perfect for your living room, entryway, hallway, home office, den, parlor or basement and can also be used as a sofa table, tv stand, vanity table, bedroom table, nightstand table, kid's room table, living room table, dining room table, reading table, office table, task table, or dorm room table.Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary table, clean line table, mid-century modern table, modern design table, urban modern table, transitional table, modern farmhouse table, industrial table, minimalist table, Scandinavian table, traditional table, Hollywood Glam table, Coastal table, Hollywood Regency table, eclectic table, modern country table, Art Deco table, Asian Zen table, Feng Shui table, chic table.Features easy assembly. All tools included with step-by-step instructions provided for full furniture set-up.Hand crafted blackened bronze finish applied to a steel frameWeight capacity is 40 lbs.Features a triangular middle support beamClean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.