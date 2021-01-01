From wedohome inc
WEDOHOME INC Black Modern Mesh Ergonomic Task Chair with Arms and Height Adjustable
Advertisement
Mesh back and mesh seat keep air circulation, the material is soft and breathable, giving a sense of comfort, very easy to clean, desk chair with high-density sponge cushion, more flexible. Compared to fixed armrests, adjustable armrests can give you point to recliner-like enjoyment. 360° sturdy and smooth rolling casters can easily adjust the direction, sturdy pentagonal base and chair frame adds durability and stylish appearance. Color: Black.