Eco-friendly meets ultra-luxe with Modern Living’s T300 100% Organic Cotton Sheet Set. The 100% organic cotton sateen sheet set boasts a 300 thread count and is OEKO-TEX and GOTS certified. OEKO-TEX is a comprehensive system with strict criteria to evaluate the safety of textiles. GOTS certification, the premier international system for rating organic fiber textiles, provides rigorous guidelines to ensure the environmental sustainability and quality of both a textile and its production process. ??The set has an elegant drape, unbelievably soft feel, and impeccable luster thanks to its 100% organic cotton composition. It also features naturally derived, less-harmful dyes. The set is available in navy, grey, blue mist, dotted and geometric patterns, and also comes in Twin, Queen, and King sizes. The Full set has two standard pillowcases. WestPoint Home Modern Living T300 Sheet King Cotton Bed Sheet in Blue | 028828276834