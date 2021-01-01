Modern L-Shaped Desk With Hutch, Grey

Whether you are working on your big assignment or busy to-do list, Modern L-Shaped Computer Desk with Hutch is the perfect choice for your home office. Crafted from wooden panels with Grey laminate surface , it showcases an L-shaped design, perfect for corner spaces or making a statement in your office or home-office. The integrated hutch features three vertical shelve plus two top open shelves, perfect for storing books, files or displaying some decorative favorites. Fully finished back with privacy panel makes this desk more versatile. Place it against a wall or let it stand alone for a beautiful piece both from the front and back.