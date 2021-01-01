Set of 2 Modern Iron Hanging Planters Silver - Olivia & May

Verdant plants and flowering shrubs provide serene respite in these hectic times. And they need the proper holder to maintain a home's theme. Crafted from metal and feature round-shaped planters, these hanging plant holders elevate the look of modern and glam themed homes and gardens. The planters have a sleek silver finish and feature shiny chain hangers, fully heightening its stylish look. These metal planters are great additions to gardens, patios, and indoor spaces with a modern or glam style theme Wipe clean with a dry cloth. These metal planters are great additions to gardens, patios, and indoor spaces with a modern or glam style theme. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made in India. No drainage holes. This is a 2-in-1 set of hanging indoor planters. Glam inspired. This item comes shipped in one carton.