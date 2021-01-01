From ingzy
Modern High-Back Mesh Executive Office Chair With Headrest And Flip-Up Arms, Black
The Techni Mobili Executive High Back Mesh Chairs has a sleek, contemporary design and features breathable open mesh back support, a contoured mesh fabric seat cushion, height-adjustable headrest, padded flip-up armrests. The reclining back has a locking lever and a tension control knob. Includes dual non-marking casters and 5-star heavy-duty nylon base, which provides stable mobility. Can fit people up to 220lbs. Ready and easy to assemble. Color: Black Upholstery Color: Silver