Modern Geometric Menorah

The Hanukkah menorah, also chanukiah or hanukkiah, is a nine-branched candelabrum lit during the eight-day holiday of Hanukkah. On each night of Hanukkah, a new branch is lit. The ninth holder, called the shamash ("helper" or "servant"), is for a candle used to light all other candles. The hanukkiah, along with the seven-branched menorah and the Star of David, is among the most widely produced articles of Jewish ceremonial art. Made of pewter and brass. Approx. 10"W x 2"D x 5"T. Care: Each Jo.