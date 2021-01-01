Henn&Hart Modern Geometric-Inspired Glass Coffee Table, One Size, Satin Nickel,CT0065

Premium materials have been used in making this table: tempered glass throughout the table top and shelf while a steel frame ensures optimal sturdiness for your keys, books and any other knickknacks you choose to showcase! A glamorous take on modern design, this glass table features a single open shelf alongside the table top for easy and convenient storage. Made from high quality construction, and avoids inexpensive materials results in a heirloom quality piece of furniture for half the price. It's perfect for your living room, bedroom, home office, den, parlor or basement and can also be used as a vanity table, bedroom table, kitchen table, kid's room table, living room table, office table, task table, or dorm room table. Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary table, clean line table, mid-century modern table, modern design table, urban modern table, transitional table, modern farmhouse table, industrial table, minimalist table, Scandinavian table, traditional table, Hollywood Glam table, Coastal table, Hollywood Regency table, eclectic table, modern country table, Art Deco table, Asian Zen table, Feng Shui table, chic table. Features easy assembly. All tools included with step-by-step instructions provided for full furniture set-up.