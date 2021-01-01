Modern Geometric Decorative Throw Pillow and Insert- Home Décor Diagonal Stripe Accent Pillow with Hidden Zipper, 18" by Somerset Home

Create stylish comfort and instantly add a pop of color to freshen and brighten up your home or office with this decorative 18-Inch Square Throw Pillow in Chic Cut Loop Polyester and Diagonal Stripe Pattern by Somerset Home. This comfortable pillow features a lush textured cover and generously filled polyester insert that will add comfort and style to any chair, bed, bench or sofa. A removable cover with a hidden zipper closure makes it easy to use and clean. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Somerset Home is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Somerset Home is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended. • RENEW YOUR SPACE IN AN INSTANT- This complete pillow with insert has a contemporary geometric textured design that can instantly freshen up your room and enhance your home décor. Buy in multiples to create a cohesive look. Perfect for any chair, sofa, bench or bed in any bedroom, living room, guest room, or office! •COMFORTABLE FEEL- More than just a decorative accent, this cuddly square pillow has a textured polyester cover and a generously filled polyester insert that makes it not only look good but feel good to support your back for cozy lounging. •INVISIBLE ZIPPER- This pillow has a removable cover with hidden zipper creating a finished look. The hidden zipper also allows for easy use and easy pillow and cover insertion or removal. •PRODUCT DETAILS. 18-inch square. 100% polyester. Textured pattern on the front side. Comes vacuum-packed. Allow 24-48 hours for pillow to regain its normal shape and fluffiness. •SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – Somerset Home is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Somerset Home and ONLY MODERN GEOMETRIC 18 IN PILLOW DIAGONAL STRIPE PATTERN is GUARANTEED to be genuine.