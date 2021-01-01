From isabelle & max
Modern Full Bed With Twin Size Trundle And Two Drawers
Take advantage of additional sleeping space without losing a sense of modern style through this bed with trundle. The extra bed, fitted for twin size mattress, slides seamlessly into the full bed when not in use. Add fashion and function to your child's bedroom with this full size captain bed. The two drawers under bed provides you with plenty of space for storage. Quality and solid wood construction makes this bed a great purchase.