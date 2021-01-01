From prepac
Prepac Modern Floating Desk with Drawer, Drifted Gray
Are you tired of using your lap and couch when you work from home or study at home The Modern Floating Desk with Drawer offers a sleek and elegant alternative. At only 12.5 inches high, it doesn't take up a lot of vertical wall space, however, it is a substantial 58 inches wide which makes for ample room as a computer or writing desk. This modern design has all you need for work station: a drawer with metal glides for stowing away your pens and notepads, two lower compartments for holding books or miscellaneous items, and a work surface large enough for your laptop complete with a round grommet for wire management. Stylistic touches include the brushed brass knobs on the drawer and the curve of the lower shelf to provide more legroom. Wall mounted installation is a breeze with Prepac's innovative metal hanging rail system.