The modern lounge chair that fits easily into your sleek contemporary condo or updates your traditional living or bedroom with just the right touch of modern! They have carefully selected contrasting faux leather upholstery on the seat backs to complement the seat's fabric color and texture, making for an easy to maintain combination. The seat back's vertical channel stitching adds an understated design flair. This comfortable chair has a firm feeling that transitions perfectly from home to office decor. Gingko Modern Blue Faux Leather Accent Chair | TAY-1100-BLU