Modern Farmhouse Style Arched Queen Size Bed Headboard with Narrow Weathered Reclaimed Wood Slats, Rustic Contemporary Country Bedroom Furniture Sets. All BarnWood W/Legs

DIMENSIONS~-~Total dimensions (including posts) are 62" Wide by 51.5"-60.5" Tall (depending on "Off the ground" option choice). Headboard portion is 36" tall at highest point and 55" wide. INSTALLATION~-~ Bed is fully assembled and then carefully disassembled so it can ship via UPS ground in two separate boxes (Box 1: headboard halves...Box 2: Posts, and two-by-two connectors). Re-assembly is simple, just put together & reinsert screws. Tools needed: screwdriver or drill that accepts included torx bits. COMPOSITION~-~ The bed is constructed from 2 Reclaimed 4x4 posts and all natural barnwood reclaimed from varied sources secured to a piece of structural OSB. CUSTOMIZATION~-~ Choose the Height of your Headboard! To determine "Off the Ground" measurement, measure from the floor to the top of your mattress...ideally, you want the headboard to start 3"-6" below that. So, if your mattress is 24" off the ground, you could select 21" or 18" as your "Off the Ground" measurement.