LNC Farmhouse Black Square Bar Pendant Light DIY Rustic 1-Light Metal Island Chandelier Modern Industrial Geometric Light

Brighten up your home with this LNC 1-Light Matte Black Industrial Kitchen Island Cage Pendant. Based on the original foundation, this cube pendant is the upgraded version with better durability and quality. The square cage is made of sturdy metal and adopts a matte black finish displaying the modern simplicity of beauty. The hanging wire can be pulled in the canopy to adjust the hanging height on your preference. So it is a perfect choice for DIY and you can hang them in a row of different lengths to create a large island chandelier of personalization. Also, it is suitable to upgrade a nook separately. This kitchen island pendant light perfectly combines modern and industrial styles with the cage design in a black finish. The geometric metal shade of the modern chandelier pendant light adds leisure and breezy touch to any kind of space such as farmhouse, industrial, rustic decor. This exquisite farmhouse pendant lighting fixture will be an ideal choice for your foyer, bedroom, reading room, surely it will punctuate your space exquisitely.