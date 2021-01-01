Home Decorators Collection Modern Farmhouse Cut-to-Size Honey Flat-Weave Cordless Light-Filtering Bamboo Shade - 46 in. W x 48 in. L

Make a statement in any room with this country chic line of Cordless Multi-Weave bamboo roman shades. This series of Home Decorators Collection window coverings are made from environmentally friendly material and gives you custom features without the custom price. This calm and comforting natural color has an inspiring honey under tone that will add texture and transform your home with both style and beauty. Its tightly woven design elegantly filters light to help protect your furniture from fading, and the natural bamboo will both soften and complement your home decor style. From traditional to modern, this is the perfect finishing touch to get that coastal-inspired home or country home feeling. The strikingly beautiful wood tones of natural shades (also called bamboo blinds, bamboo shades, or woven woods) are complementary to jute and sisal rugs as well as many hardwood floors and furniture finishes. They come in a broad range of sizes, colors, and weave patterns. The innovative cordless operating system makes this shade so simple to use and is Best for Kids certified safe. For additional privacy and less light, it is recommended to add a white or black out roller shade to the window frame.