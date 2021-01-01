Home Decorators Collection Modern Farmhouse Cut-to-Size Espresso Flat-Weave Cordless Light-Filtering Bamboo Shade - 51 in. W x 72 in. L, Brown

Create a retreat in your own home with the addition of this rich line of Cordless Espresso bamboo shades. This series of Home Decorators Collection window coverings are made from environmentally friendly material and gives you custom features without the custom price. Adding texture in this calm and comforting deep espresso color will transform your home with style and elegance. Its semi-private design elegantly filters light to help protect your furniture from fading, and the natural bamboo will both soften and complement your home decor style. From traditional to modern, this is just the right finishing touch to get that vacation retreat, country home or mountain lodge feeling. The strikingly beautiful wood tones of natural shades (also called bamboo blinds, bamboo shades, or woven woods) are complementary to jute and sisal rugs as well as many hardwood floors and furniture finishes. They come in a broad range of sizes, colors, and weave patterns. The innovative cordless operating system makes this shade so simple to use and is Best for Kids certified safe. For additional privacy and less light, it is recommended to add a white or black out roller shade to the window frame, which can be purchased separately on homedepot.com.