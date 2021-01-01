Home Decorators Collection Modern Farmhouse Cut-to-Size Driftwood Flat-Weave Cordless Light-Filtering Bamboo Shade - 66 in. W x 72 in. L, Brown

Add a natural element to refine the look of any room with this country chic line of Cordless Driftwood bamboo roman shades. This line of Home Decorators Collection window coverings is made from environmentally friendly material and gives you custom features without the custom price. The addition of texture in this rich gray color will transform your home with style and beauty. Its semi-private design elegantly filters light to help protect your furniture from fading and the natural bamboo will both soften and complement many home decor styles, from traditional to modern. This is the perfect finishing touch to get that coastal-inspired home, mountain lodge or country home feeling. The strikingly beautiful wood tones of natural shades (also called bamboo blinds, bamboo shades or woven woods) are complementary to jute and sisal rugs as well as many hardwood floors and furniture finishes. They come in a broad range of sizes, colors and weave patterns. The innovative cordless operating system makes this shade so simple to use and is Best for Kids certified safe. For additional privacy and less light, it is recommended to add a white or black out roller shade to the window frame, which can be purchased separately on homedepot.com.