Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Corner TV Stand for TVs up to 48", Reclaimed Barnwood: In a corner design to save up space in your homePerfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for storage spaceDouble doors feature tempered safety glass panesIn a rich, textured finish made of high-grade MDF with laminateIn a transitional design style for a fashionable pieceSupports most TV's up to 48"Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsDimensions: 23" H x 44" L x 16" W 66 lbsHigh-Grade MDF, Durable LaminatePremium 65-grain laminate with Trulife™ patterns. Our durable laminates are pressure-applied to certified MDF for maximum consistency and value.Note about wood composite or engineered wood: Often referred to as "MDF, " which stand for medium density fiberboard, this type of wood composite is made of compressed wood fibers and has several benefits including affordability, consistency, and resistance to warping or rotting over time