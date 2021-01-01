Modern Expressions Winter Haze Queen Upholstered Platform Bed

Part of Modern Expressions Collection from CaracoleCrafted from asian hardwoodWinter haze finishUpholstered headboard, footboard and siderailsPlinth base in winter hazeAdjustable height slat systemIncludes mattress support systemOptional NightstandBed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King sizes.An expression of singular taste, this upholstered bed looks and feels truly exceptional. With its clipped-corner headboard and enveloping sides its geometric-inspired shape gives a nod to both architecture and origami. Tailored with great care, it offers comfort and support in a silhouette thats both inspiring and inviting; impressive yet welcoming. A plinth base and Winter Haze finish complete the aesthetic.