Modern Distressed Abstract Polyester Indoor Area Rug, Acer Charcoal, 3' x 5' by Superior

Reimagine your space with our modern-inspired Tahira Polyester Indoor Area Rug. Ground your space with this modern-inspired distressed abstract pattern that delivers a powerful statement that will instantly become the topic of conversation. The long-lasting 100-percent Polyester construction combines subtle sheen and a velvety soft underfoot to lend a calming look and feel that will blend into any home décor. The low 0.20-inch rug thickness cleans easily, allows chairs sitting atop this rug to slide easily, and is sure to clear any doorway in your home. Finished with a well-made Cotton canvas backing (rug pad recommended), the flexibility of this rug means it can be rolled for easy storage while being a durable option for homes with children and pets. This family-friendly construction is incredibly soft to the touch while being sturdy enough to handle some of your most high-traffic indoor areas of the home, including kitchens, family rooms, basements, and entryways.