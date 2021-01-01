Modern Dictionary - Blue

Trouble negotiating the modern world-what with all these newfangled words and phrases? Do you know your bromance from your dudevorce, your turnt from your on fleek? How about bae or doe? Or FOMO, lit AF, tea (not the drink), and dead (not the state of nonbeing)? How about the other meaning of thirsty? And do you know how to throw shade? Communicating in the modern world is hard. Let this Very Modern Dictionary be your guide. This edition is bound by hand in nappa cowhide leather with golden designs on the cover.