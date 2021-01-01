Modern Design Home Bedroom Daybed Frame with Trundle Guest Room Sofa Bed Frame Slatted Metal Bedstead

Description:This daybed has been fabulously designed with stylish, and the modern style can easily match your room.Designed with a rolling trundle bed below for extra sleeping space.It is perfect for sleepovers for kids and a great option for anyone needing an extra sleeping space.The sturdy metal frame comes with metal slats for extra support that ensure air moves freely around your mattress.The trundle includes four easy glide casters two locking and two non locking.Specification:Material: Metal.Color: Black, white.Daybed: 40.9x76.7 inch.Trundle: 40.5 70.8 inch.Weight capacity of daybed: 220lb.Weight capacity of trundle: 220lb.NoteThere might be a bit color distortions due to different computer resolutions.There might be a slight errors due to different hand measurement.Package included:1x Set daybed frame.