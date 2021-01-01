Greesum Modern Decorative Upholstered Versatile Dining Bench, Brown

Widely Used: It is not only can be used in dining room, but also can be used in hallway, bedroom and so on. It’s a versatile bench which can integrate into the environment perfectly. It can make your room become more wonderful. Decorative Design: Nail-head Trim make the bench look fashion and modern, this design style can catch people’ eyes instantly, and you will fall in love with its fashion appearance. Sturdy Legs: The legs are made of sturdy wood, it can ensure the bench to stand more weight than your imagination. The legs can help the benches have longer usage life. Incredible Comfort: The bench adopt soft materials to make the top of benches, you will feel very comfortable whenever you use it in every season. Easily Assemble: The assemble of the bench will not cost you too much time, you can assemble it by yourself within 15 minutes.