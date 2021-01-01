Unique Loom Modern Collection Distressed Gradient Transitional Indoor and Outdoor Flatweave Round Rug, 4 Feet, Blue/Gray

Pile: Polypropylene - Weave: Machine Made (Power-Loomed) - Made in: Egypt Size in FT: 4' 0 x 4' 0 - Size in CM: 125x125 - Pile Height & Thickness: 1/6" - Colors: Blue, Gray Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - This rug can be used indoors and out - perfect for a patio or a living room, supplying decor as well as comfort Easy to clean, just follow these instructions: We recommend that you either vacuum the rug or you can spray them down with a hose In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease