Merax Modern Coffee Table with Storage for Living Room, Including Toptable & Sturdy Wood/Metal Base, Rectangle, Oak

Dimensions: 43.3"L x 19.68"W x 17.7"H; Top surface supports up to 66 lbs. This mid century coffee table features nature rough wood grain surface and durable etal hairpin legs that can easily withstand daily use. The space saving design would well accommodate your various kinds of accessories or stuff. This top table can be used as coffee table, sofa table, side table, tea table, end table, cocktail table etc. Modern look with this industrial coffee table makes it widely apply for office, store, living room or bedroom. Easy assembled with necessary hardware and tools included.