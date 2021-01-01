CALHOME Modern Classic 36 in. x 80 in. Dignity Blue Stained Composite MDF Paneled Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit

CALHOME molded panel doors are pre-finished painted and made of high quality MDF, a composite material milled in a 1-piece frame to withstand changes in heat and humidity better than solid wood. Each door is carefully crafted to ensure quality over the years. The sliding door track hardware and interior door combination integrate style and functionality. The sliding track design transforms your doorway while saving space. For best results with sliding door hardware, select door at least 1 in. wider than opening. Color: Dignity Blue.