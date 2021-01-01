Uolfin Modern Champagne Gold Bathroom Vanity Light 3-Light Indoor Wall Sconce Vanity Light with Clear Globe Glass Shades

This Glass Collection by Uolfin Lighting shines a light on minimalism with a refreshing, clean design and sleek lines. Marrying modern and industrial elements, this Transitional 3-Light Brass Gold Linear Bathroom Vanity Light allows versatility in designing any space, safely rated for damp locations. Coated in a brass gold finish, it features a small rectangular backplate and slender linear bar for a contemporary feel. A trio of clear glass globe-style shades softens the classic mid-century aesthetic, lending the ambiance an ethereal quality. Three 40-Watt bulbs (not included) will emit just the right amount of glow to your space. This interior bath light fixture can be mounted with glass shades facing up or down for added customization. Also works with a dimmer switch (not included), allowing you to switch up the lighting whenever inspiration strikes. Perfect for updating the aesthetic of your powder room in the main bedroom or guest room.