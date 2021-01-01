From worldwide homefurnishings
Worldwide Homefurnishings Modern Blush Pink Accent Bench Polyester | 401-338BSH
Advertisement
This multi-faceted storage bench is fashioned from a high quality fabric with a button tufted seat cushion. Strong and durable, the solid rubberwood legs are finished in a washed grey. When in use for storage, the built in safety-stop hinges will ensure that the seat will never slam shut. Modern styling with beautifully rich rolled arms, this sophisticated bench will remain timeless. Worldwide Homefurnishings Modern Blush Pink Accent Bench Polyester | 401-338BSH