CASA MARE Modern Atlas 79 in. Light Brown and Grey Wood L Shaped Desk Office Suite Furniture (Set of 3), Light Brown & Grey

Atlas Complete Executive Office Desk Set includes an L shaped executive desk, a hutch and coffee table. Everything you need to work productively in your home or corporate office. Every member of this modern styled set is constructed using wood laminate surfaces that are resistant to unwanted scratches and stains for long lasting strength and handsome good looks. Metal hardware artfully complements the rich finish to create a look that is difficult to ignore. Durability Thermally fused laminate work surfaces feature superior resistance to scratches and stains. All work Surfaces and leg end panels are 1 in. thick with dent resistant PVC edge molding for years of long lasting use. Stylish Freestanding, modular design allows for virtually limitless layout options and open leg design allows for cable connections between desks. Wire Management Integrated wire management system utilizes desktop and leg grommets to keep cables under control and wires out of sight. Dimensions Office Desk 79 in.: L: 78.74 in., W: 64.96 in., H: 29.53 in./255.52 lbs. Office Desk 71 in.: L: 70.87 in., W: 64.96 in., H: 29.53 in./242.95 lbs. Coffee Table: L: 27.56 in., W: 19.69 in., H: 15.75 in./39.79 lbs. Hutch: L: 74.02 in., W: 16.54 in., H: 44.49 in./209.44 lbs. Designed and Made in Turkey. Color: Light Brown & Grey.