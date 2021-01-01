Modern And Rustic Casual Style Daybed, White

Enjoy your sleep and long naps with this modern and elegant twin daybed. Constructed of solid wood and MDF, this bed guarantees security and stability, offering you superior experience. The “X” shaped frame brings rustic casual style to your room, providing unique highlighting. 2 large under-bed drawers are available for your clothing, bedding and other stuff. Comes with headboards without hollow, it can also serves as a twin size bed for children and the compact design makes it suitable for any room, living room, bedroom, kids room, spare room, etc. ? With 2 large drawers: space for storing away your stuff ? Rustic casual style: X frame design brings unique rustic highlighting ? Made for long-time use: constructed of solid wood and MDF, the bed can stand the test of time ? Assembly Required: YesDescriptionMaterialSolid wood+MDFSizeTwinColourCream WhiteNumbers of slat10FunctionDaybedDecorationWith drawersNumbers of package2Spring boxNo needAssembly RequiredYesDimensionsOverall Product Dimension76''L*42.3''W*36.1''HPackage DimensionPlease refer to the SpecificationBed size42.3'' x 76''Total height36.1''Overall Product Weight108.3lbWeight capability220lb Mattress thickness6'' Color: White