Modern & Contemporary Lighted Mirror

Features:Defogger(Prevent steamy reflections with defogger. On/Off switch allows for one-touch control),Touch Screen ButtonDimmer (lets you select the ideal brightness for any task)Quality Polished Edge, 5mm Silver Mirrored GlassAquadom Acrylight Techology1" Ultra-Slim Anodized Aluminum FrameKelvins: Cool White - 6500KMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: Bathroom / Vanity;Makeup / ShavingMirror Material: GlassShape (Size: 30" x 24", 36" x 24", 30" x 36", 30" x 48", 36" x 48", 30" x 60", 36" x 60", 36" x 72", 36" x 84"): RectangleShape (Size: 30" x 30", 36" x 36"): SquareOrientation : Horizontal and VerticalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryFramed: NoFrame Material: Frame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: Natural Variation Type: Damp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: Dry;WetStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Power Source: HardwiredLighted: YesBulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: YesNumber of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: YesCompatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: Magnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Life Stage: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHand Painted: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Mirror Finishes: Fog FreeSilver Content: SilverBacking Layers: Triple LayerDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" x 24", 30" x 30", 30" x 36", 30" x 48", 30" x 60"): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" x 24", 36" x 36", 36" x 48", 36" x 60", 36" x 72", 36" x 84"): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" x 24", 36" x 24"): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" x 30"): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" x 36", 36" x 36"): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" x 48", 36" x 48"): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" x 60", 36" x 60"): 60Overall W