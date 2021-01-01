Modern Adjustable Low Back Office Desk Task Chair Executive Office Chair

Durable powder-painted frame makes it weather-resistant, prevents rust and paint peeling and can be used for many years.Features:The square black table easily fits any home decor style. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Rugged and lightweight, you can easily move it anywhere.The gray computer chair is suitable for a variety of interior designs and blends perfectly into the interior of your room. Whether placed in the study, bedroom or living room, it can be perfectly integrated into the entire room without accidental traces.The overall streamlined design makes it the ideal chair for you, whether you are sitting on a chair or lying down to enjoy the afternoon sunProduct Type: Task ChairWeight Capacity: 60Weight Capacity Bucket: 0 lbs - 99 lbsWeight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: NoFrame Color: GrayFrame Material: PlasticFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color: GrayBack Construction: PlasticBack Construction Detail: Seat Color: GrayUpholstered: NoUpholstered Elements: Upholstered Seat: Upholstered Back: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Legal Documentation: Tufted: NoSolid Wood Construction: Seat Material: Plastic / AcrylicSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Upholstery Material: Seat Upholstery Material Details: Seat Upholstery Fill Material: Back Material: Plastic / AcrylicBack Manufactured Wood Type: Back Upholstery Material: Back Upholstery Material Details: Back Upholstery Fill Material: Wood: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationArmed: YesArmrest Type: AdjustablePadded Armrest: NoFlip-Up Armrest: NoRemovable Arms: Armrest Adjustment Type: HeightArmrest Material: Swivel: NoLumbar Support: NoAdjustable Lumbar Support: Massage: NoTilt Mechanism: NoTilt Mechanism Type: Tilt Lock: NoBack Angle Adjustment: NoLocking Back Angle Adjustment: Seat Height Adjustment: NoSeat Depth Adjustment: NoSeat Angle Adjustment: NoWaterfall Seat: NoSeat Glide Mechanism: NoRecommended Daily Usage: Heavy Usage (8+ Hours)Headrest Included: NoAdjustable Headrest: Headrest Material: Padded Headrest: Footrest Included: NoCasters: NoLocking Casters: Removable Casters: Caster Type: Compatible Flooring: CarpetStackable: NoAnti-Microbial: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianMain Wood Joinery Method: Biscuit JointKiln-Dried Wood: NoVibration: NoBluetooth Compatible: NoSpeakers: NoHeadphone Jack: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: NoBS 5852 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoUL Listed: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGSA Approved: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: No<