Decorate your room with this old world signature fabric ottoman. Product features: durable and sturdy construction with old world print fabric design with black velour sole. This classic motif storage high heel chair will fit perfectly in any living room style and decor. The back rest of this chair (height is 21 In. ) is made for comfortable resting while performing leisure activities, like watching television, reading a book or little girls play area. With the conveniently hidden storage space (13.5 In. x 13 In. x 14 In., L x W x D) making this chair quite practical for discretely storing books, magazines, and other objects. The framework of the chair is made of solid wood accompanied with linen polyester fabric on the outside for sturdiness and comfort. The weight capacity for each chair is 300 lbs, the height of the seat from the floor is 17 In. and the length from the backseat to the front of the seat is 18 In., the dimension of the heel space is 24 In. L x 10 In. W x 22 In. H. One can place this chairs for a modern home decor or separately. No assembly is required. ORE International Modern Beige Accent Chair Polyester in Off-White | HB4533