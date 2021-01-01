Modern Abstract Wall Art Decor Pink Black And White Canvas Painting Kitchen Prints Pictures For Home Living Dining Room

PRODUCT INTRODUCTION:1.The Quality: HD artwork giclee prints on premium canvas with extra mirrored border.canvas stretched over sturdy wooden fir frames which is kiln dried.each panel wrapped around sides resulting in a top quality 3-D effect interior decor art work and hook attached.2.The Package:Each canvas panel put into a plastic bag and then into a solid master carton for shipment.3.The Service:We promise you 100% satifaction.If this wall art canvas arrives damaged for some reason, we will replace or you will get full refund.If you are not satisfied with it just feel free to email us,we will satify you!4.Great Inspirational Decor£ºIt is a perfect choice for wall decor such as living room, bedroom, guest room, bathroom, dinning room, meeting room, hallway, nurseries, coffee house, condo house, hotels, inn, Spa, Lounge, Sauna and other spaces of home, office, business, reflection and relaxation.5.Benefits:This canvas wall art comes already framed ready to hang, each panel has a wide hook attached for easy hanging. 30 days money back guarantee after receipt, to gives you assurance of a quality product at an affordable price.Well packed and dispatched fast via courier6.Perfect Gift Idea:For wedding, anniversary, thanksgiving, christmas, mother's Day, father's Day, valentine, birthday and others.