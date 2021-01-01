Create a fun and adorable sitting zoo with Critter Sitters! Designed for kids and adults alike, our sturdy animal-shaped storage ottomans are both stylish and multi-functional. They offer a comfortable seat close to the floor without actually sitting on the floor. Four strong, sturdy wooden legs keep this footstool stable and safe. The high-quality fabric, thick padding, and durable stitching offer you a comfy place to rest your feet. Plus, a hidden storage compartment provides the ideal hiding spot for all your treats and treasures. Pair with your favorite chair in any room! This playful hassock works well as a functional accent in a baby's nursery, toddler's bedroom, or children's playroom. This unique stool also makes a great conversation piece in any area you want to add a little decoration. We have a large variety of cute critters to choose from so each member of your family can have their own special friend to love. Critter Sitters Modern Gray/Tan Abstract Storage Ottoman | CSPIGSTOTT-GRY