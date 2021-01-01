Relax and enjoy this expertly crafted outdoor or indoor area rug. Composed of polypropylene fibers that are softer than jute and have a great natural feel. Classic solid with texture for a timeless look. Pairs well with Farmhouse and Industrial decorating styles as well! Great for patio, deck, outdoor room, sunroom, basement, family room, or anywhere you want the simple look of jute. Naturally stain-resistant and may be cleaned with mild detergent and water; allow to dry thoroughly. Resists fading, but for best results keep out of direct sunlight. Modern 8x10 Area Rug (7'10'' x 10'3'') Solid Blue, Gray Indoor Outdoor Rectangle Easy to Clean. Good fit for family room, deck, patio, porch, gazebo, veranda, nursery. Vacuum or shake to remove debris. Spot clean or clean outside with water; spray with garden hose to rinse. Allow to dry thoroughly.