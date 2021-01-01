From everly quinn
Modern 82.7 Inch Velvet Flared Arm Tufted Sofa 3 Seat Sofa For Living Room
A marriage of comfort and contemporary allure, this eye-catching sofa is sure to lend style to your living room look. Founded atop four tapered feet, its clean-lined frame is crafted from kiln-dried hardwood and is covered in velvet upholstery. While a solid hue makes it a stylish stage for plush patterned pillows and faux fur blankets, it's equally elegant all on its thanks to square arms, tufted seat & back cushion. Fabric: Beige Velvet