From patio sense
Patio Sense Modern 47 in. Wood Sofa Bench
The Kingsman Loveseat Bench by Balkene Home is part of our midcentury-modern Scandinavian-inspired collection of indoor/outdoor furniture. This bench pairs perfectly with the Kingsman Armchair and Coffee Table to create a versatile seating arrangement. This bench features solid-wood construction - with clean lines and modern black cordage suspension seat - plus easy assembly. Coordinates with the rest of the Kingsman line to complete your chat area in style.