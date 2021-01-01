PELHAM & WHITE Modern 3-Handle Wall Mount Freestanding Tub Faucet with Handshower and Hose, Cross Handles, in Chrome, Polished Chrome

Today's contemporary styles call for geometric simplicity. This means straight lines, tubular designs and defined shapes, all of which presented with plenty of negative space. The Contemporary Line of faucets by Pelham and White pays attention to each of these attributes of modern design. With a clean tubular profile, distinctly shaped handles and an airy overall appearance, these faucets are for those designing to 21st century appeals, without being overly modern that they appear out of place in 20th century homes. In short, they take the best of the future without abandoning the past. Color: Polished Chrome.