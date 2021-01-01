From world rug gallery
World Rug Gallery Modern Navy 2 ft. x 7 ft. Large Floral Flowers Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, Blue
Advertisement
Liven up your indoor or outdoor decor with this modern contemporary rug. It features a large floral design and vibrant colors. It is easy to maintain by rinsing with a garden hose with soapy water and air drying. For indoor or outdoor use. This collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor/outdoor spaces. Living room rugs, kitchen rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs, dining room rugs, patio rugs, outdoor rugs. Available in a variety of area rug sizes: area rugs 8 ft. x 10 ft. area rug 5 ft. x 7 ft., 2 ft. x 7 ft. runner rugs. Color: Navy.