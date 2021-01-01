MSI Modern 15 A11M-221 15.6" Notebook, Intel i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 (MODERN15A221)

The Modern Series features the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivering stunning performance and lightweight portability which will keep you in the workflow seamlessly. Especially with Intel Iris Xe graphics, it provides uncompromised performance to empower your productivity..512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Its 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work, and more space to enjoy your movie.Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.2.8GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor with up to 4.7GHz speed and 12MB cache memory.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.The improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.16GB memory to run multiple programs.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance.MSI Modern 15 A11M-221 - Core i7 1165G7 / 2.8 GHz - Windows 10 Home - 16 GB RAM - 512 GB SSD NVMe - 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) @ 60 Hz - Iris Xe Graphics - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - carbon gray