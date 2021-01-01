MSI Modern 14 Professional Laptop: 14" IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display, Intel Core i7-1165G7, NVIDIA GeForce MX450, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Win10 PRO, Carbon Gray (B11SB-288)

Refreshing Visuals: The 14” IPS-Level display delivers true-to-life images with a high refresh rate so you can see every frame you are editing. Exceed Your Imagination: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance. Whether it’s graphic design, video editing or 3D rendering, the Modern 14 brings your imagination into life. Purpose Built: The MSI Modern 14 with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 is a portable laptop built for your creative needs and precision engineered into a thin profile laptop. Designed for the Future: Crafted in an ultra-thin and light aluminum chassis, the Modern 15 is made to be both portable and stylish. The 180 degree hinge makes it easy to share your content and ideas with others. Uncompromised Productivity: MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensures optimal thermal dissipation. Featuring 2 fans, get up increased airflow with the new Cooler Boost technology . Versatile Connections: The Modern 14 features a wide range of I/O ports, sporting a Matrix Display function for you to expand visions across multiple displays via HDMI.