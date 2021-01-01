Advertisement
OakBrook wide-spread 2-handle high-arc bathroom faucet in chrome finish offers an attractive curved design with smooth soft lines. Water-sense certified this efficient faucet features a 1.2 GPM flow rate to help reduce water use and ceramic disc valves to prevent drips. Easy to use with dual lever handles and a high-arc spout it features the oak brook exclusive quick pop-up drain for quick and simple installation. Pair with other pieces from the OakBrook collection to create a stylish theme throughout your bathroom. OakBrook Modena Chrome 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet | 4875324