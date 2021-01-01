Modem Adapter RS232 Male to Male Serial Mini Cable Gender Changer Coupler Connector 2 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. Modem Adapter: These Modem adapters allow file transfer the computers to various serial port equipment. Converts standard, straight wired cables to modem wiring, Very easy to use, save the cost and hassle. Superior Quality: Made of metallic Iron nickel-plated shielding shell construction, they are durable and anti-rust. UL grade 94V-0 connector insulator satisfies flammability requirements. Low Profile Design: We adopt the low profile and slimline design, focus on saving space and reduces leverage strain on computer ports. Quickly change the gender, or join two cables together. Provides a secure connection. Stable Data Transmission Function: The Gender Changer can connect two DTE or DCE devices with no conflict in data transmission, they are very stable, no signal attenuation, to ensure high-definition screen signal transmission GUARANTEE SERVICE:100% Satisfaction guarantee