From amulet hotkey

Model BT1021 BBTG0798001 Cordles Phone Battery Compatible with Uniden BT1021 BT1025 BT1008 BT1016 Empire CPH515B Cordless Handset Rechargeable 24V.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with BT-1016 BT1016 BT-1021 BT1021 BT-1008 BT1008 BT-1025 BT1025 BBTG0798001 Empire CPH-515B CPH515B Type: Ni-MH Replacement Battery; Voltage: 2.4V; Capacity: 300mAh, Battery Size: AAA*2 Package included:4 x model bt-1021 rechargeable battery 2.4v 300 mah. Note:2017J is not the Production Date, is the latest version of this product craft, please be assured use! Compatible with Uniden Telephones: D1780 D1780-2 D1780-2BT D1780-2W D1780-3 D1780-3BT D1780-4 D1785 D1785-2T D1785-2T D1785-3T D1788 D1788-2 D1788-3 D1788T D1880 D2997 D2998 D3097 D3097S D3098 D3098S D3580-2 D3580-3 D3588 D3588-2 D3588-3 DECT1363BK DECT2060 DECT2060-2 DECT2080 DECT2080-2 DECT2080-2W DECT2080-3 DECT2080-4 DECT2080-5 DECT2085 DECT2085-2 DECT2085-2W DECT2085-3 DECT2085-4 DECT2085-4WX DECT2085-5 DECT2088 DECT2088-2 DECT2180 DECT2180-2 DECT2180-3 DECT2180-4 DECT2185 DECT2185-2 DECT2 Compatible with Uni

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com